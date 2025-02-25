Grand Rapids salon fire preliminarily ruled an arson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Labeled 'suspicious' on Monday, Grand Rapids Fire Department officials are now treating the fire that happened Sunday evening on S Division Ave as arson.

Analysis by the Michigan State Police laboratory remains in progress, so an the ruling of the fire being arson is preliminary.

"Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD) has concluded that the structure fire at 2301 S Division Ave. on Sunday night, March 23, does not appear to be accidental," officials shared. "The case has now been turned over to the Grand Rapids Police Department for further investigation of potentially criminal activity."

The firefighter hurt in that fire has since returned to duty.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information on this fire to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

