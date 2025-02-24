GRFD battling 2-alarm fire at business on S. Division

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fire crews in Grand Rapids responded Sunday night to a 2-alarm fire on Division.

The 9-1-1 call came in around 8:25 p.m. and according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department, the caller indicated it was a fire in a salon.

Multiple crews responded to the 2300 block of Division Avenue South.

Crews were still on scene attacking fire from the outside as of 10 p.m. with part of Division Avenue shut down.

Officials could not yet indicate what might have started the fire.

Check back for further updates.

