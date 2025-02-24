GR hair salon blaze now 'being investigated as suspicious'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Sunday night fire at a hair salon on South Division now "is being investigated as suspicious," according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department.

GRFD confirmed that fact to FOX 17 Monday afternoon.

A 9-1-1 call came in around 8:25 p.m. Sunday and the Grand Rapids Fire Department said the caller indicated there was a fire in a salon. Multiple crews responded to the 2300 block of Division Avenue South.

Part of Division was closed to traffic and crews were still at the scene attacking fire from the outside as of 10 p.m. Sunday.

According to an official on-scene, one firefighter was injured after cutting their arm on a piece of glass.

The fire was under control by 9:45 p.m. Sunday, with remaining crews putting out hot spots.

The cause of the fire still has not been determined.

