Federal trial date set for man accused of kidnapping, killing Lansing 2-year-old

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man charged with kidnapping and killing two-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith now has a trial date set.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced Friday that 26-year-old Rashad Trice’s trial will begin on April 16, 2024.

Trice was indicted and arraigned for kidnapping the two-year-old, resulting in her death, along with kidnapping a minor.

Wynter was found dead near a Detroit alley with a cord around her neck on July 5, according to investigators.

Trice is accused of stabbing Wynter’s mother before taking the toddler, sparking an Amber Alert.

Back in August, Trice pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

“My office is ready and fully prepared to make our case against Mr. Trice at a fair trial as we seek a measure of justice for Wynter Cole-Smith and her family,” U.S. Attorney Totten said.

If convicted of the federal charges, Trice faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Meanwhile, Trice faces 20 charges at the state level.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday that Trice waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

READ MORE: Man accused of killing Lansing 2-year-old to face trial on state level

Trice's next court date at the state level has not yet been set.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube