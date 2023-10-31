Watch Now
Nessel: Man accused of killing Lansing 2-year-old to face trial on state level

Posted at 11:38 AM, Oct 31, 2023
LANSING, Mich. — The man accused of kidnapping and killing 2-year-old Wynter Cole-smith over the summer will stand trial on the state level.

Wynter was found dead near a Detroit alley with a cord around her neck on July 5, investigators say. She was found after the suspect, 26-year-old Rashad Trice, reportedly stabbed the child’s mother and took off in her car with the toddler.

We’re told Wynter was found after a police pursuit stretched from Lansing to St. Clair Shores.

Trice was previously bound over on the federal level.

Tuesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Trice waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He will be tried on the following 20 charges:

  • First-degree premeditated murder (x1)
  • Felony murder (x1)
  • Assault with intent to murder (x1)
  • First-degree criminal sexual conduct (x2)
  • Kidnapping (x2)
  • First-degree home invasion (x1)
  • Disarming a peace officer (x1)
  • Second-degree fleeing and eluding (x1)
  • Receiving and concealing stolen property valued between $1,000–$2,000 (x1)
  • Receiving and concealing stolen property (x1)
  • Unlawfully driving away in an automobile (x1)
  • Assault with a dangerous weapon (x1)
  • Resisting and obstructing causing injury (x1)
  • Resisting and obstructing (x3)
  • Domestic violence, second offense (x1)
  • Stalking (x1)

"Today’s development moves our prosecution closer to presenting evidence in open court and proving these charges beyond a reasonable doubt,” says Nessel. “Trice will stand trial facing 20 charges, including seven potential life-sentence offenses.”
Trice’s next court date has not been set. He is currently lodged at the Newaygo County Jail.

