Father of child who brought gun to Grand Rapids school sentenced

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The father of a third-grader who brought a gun to school in May of 2023 has been sentenced, but will serve no more jail time, say prosecutors.

In exchange for his plea, two charges, including a count of child abuse, were dropped.

Tucker's son, who was 9 years old at the time, brought a gun to Stocking Elementary— a classmate claiming the boy intended to shoot another student.

Grand Rapids Father of 3rd grader who brought gun to Grand Rapids schools takes plea deal Zac Harmon

The boy later claimed to investigators he never meant to bring the gun to the now closed Grand Rapids school.

The 27-year-old barricaded himself inside a home when officers tried to arrest him. It took hours for him to surrender.

After pleading 'no contest' to felon in possession of a firearm, Jaquon Tucker was given 284 days of time-served.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube