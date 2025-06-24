Watch Now
Fatal crash closes I-96 West at Leonard Avenue in Grand Rapids

MSP 03172025
FOX 17
MSP 03172025
Posted
and last updated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A key expressway in West Michigan is shut down after a deadly crash on Monday morning.

Westbound I-96 is closed at Leonard Avenue, just after the split with I-196 in Grand Rapids. Michigan State Police announced that troopers are investigating a fatal crash on the freeway near the 3 Mile Road overpass.

To detour around the closure, drivers can take I-196 West into downtown Grand Rapids, then go north on US-131 to reconnect with I-96 West. Surface street options include using Leffingwell Avenue up to 3 Mile Road over to Fuller Avenue and then Plainfield Avenue, which is the next on-ramp to I-96.

It is not clear how long the freeway will be closed.

