Fantasy meets reality: Grand Rapids Comic-Con returns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The fantasy realm and the real world collide this weekend with the return of Grand Rapids Comic-Con. There was a smaller event at the DeltaPlex in August, which was the first since the start of the pandemic. However, this weekend's event is the main attraction.

“It feels great to be back in the big capacity, and to be able to bring this event back to Grand Rapids and to the people here so that they can get out and enjoy life," said Event Coordinator Rosie Bono.

Timothy Embertson, an event attendee, added, “We went to the Summer Bash Comic-Con, and immediately we were like, 'We gotta get ready for the next one.'”

Embertson does not mess around when it comes to cosplay. He said he and his brother spent more than 100 hours to design, engineer and build his outfit — Sam Porter Bridges from the video game Death Stranding.

FOX 17/Kojima Productions

Embertson's outfit was not the only thing that grabbed people's attention. Vendors and artists set up booths with memorabilia, sketches and other items people could explore through and purchase.

Comic-Cons like this one at the DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids are not just for the consumers; they're also for the creators.

Bob Hall is one of the biggest celebrities you'll find at the event. If you don't recognize his name, you might recognize his work: co-creator of West Coast Avengers for Marvel Comics and drawer/writer for Armed and Dangerous and Shawdowman for Valiant Comics.

“I think people think that we all — at least from a common era — that we know each other," Hall told FOX 17 Saturday. "The fact is we all worked at home in our studios and were contract people, and so you get a chance to finally meet your own heroes at these things.”

If you want to meet your hero, or dress up as one, you still have the chance, but time is running out!

Sunday is the final day of this year's event. It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can purchase tickets here.

For more information, check out the event’s Facebook page.

READ MORE: Warner Bros. announces 'Dune' to get sequel

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube