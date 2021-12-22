Family of pediatric cancer survivor pays it forward to families spending Christmas at Helen DeVos children's hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the last 8 Christmases, the Kendall family has made the drive from Grant, Michigan, to Helen DeVos Children's hospital.

Wednesday they made the drive again, with Christmas stockings in tow.

It's a drive they're all too familiar with—one they took often when their oldest son, Clayton, was getting chemo there.

"Clayton is a two-time cancer survivor," Nicky Kendall, Clayton's mom said.

Clayton's mom Nicky says they spent one Christmas at Helen DeVos. To their surprise, it was one of their favorites as a family.

“I thought it really sucked at first. But it turned out to be one of the best Christmases because just everyone supported us," Kendall said.

That's why they bring back stockings each year, filled with gift cards for gas and restaurants. For families like them, to help with long drives to the hospital, and a break from the food at the hospital cafeteria.

They also bring hand-made hats for kids to wear, because they remember Clayton hated people seeing his bald head, and games and activities for families to enjoy.