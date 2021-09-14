Watch
Family honors teen who drowned in Grand River

Posted at 10:15 PM, Sep 13, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Deandre Lee Yarbrough, just 15 years old, drowned over the weekend. He was at a powwow at Riverside Park.

‘The rocks down there are very jagged. They’re broken. He was hopping rock to rock, and he slipped in,” Jade Anderson said.

Deandre's aunt Jade Anderson says the Mount Pleasant teen was in town to spend time with his family.

“It was just so tragic and sudden. Wasn’t expecting something like that to happen,” Anderson said.

His family has lit a four-day sacred fire in Dorr to commemorate his life. They say without their Native American community, they would not be able to get through this difficult time.

Find how to help Deandre's family here.

