Everything must go! Grand Rapids Brewing Company items hit the auction block

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Have you ever been having dinner at Grand Rapids Brewing Company (GRBC) and thought 'Man, I'd like to have this barstool'? Or the sign? What about the flight trays? Now's your chance!

A fire ripped through the kitchen and up the ventilation shaft in February, by March the brewpub announced they were closing permanently.

Now, all items inside 1 Ionia Ave — and we mean ALL— are hitting the auction block.

Glasses, kegs, chairs, railings, lighting, tap handles, storage racks, brewing equipment— even the iconic giant red metal Grand Rapids Brewing Company barn door sign that hangs behind the bar— It's all up for grabs.

Everything is sold 'as-is', so you might want to consider checking it all out before buying. Online bidding starts at 8 a.m. on Thursday April 18.

The doors will be open to the public for inspections that same day, 10-4 p.m.

If you win the bid, you'll have a few days to arrange pick-up and pay, but you will be responsible for all aspects of removal; labor, tools, hauling— all of it.

Pick up and pay for your piece of GRBC Monday and Tuesday, April 22 and 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.