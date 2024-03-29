Grand Rapids Brewing Company to permanently close after 11 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Brewing Company has announced it’s permanently closing its doors after 11 years.

Parent company, BarFly, says a fire on February 23 damaged the kitchen and HVAC system, leading to a temporary closure that they've now decided will be permanent. The brewery has been closed for more than a month.

“Downtown Grand Rapids has been our cherished home, where each pint represented craftsmanship, community and resilience,” said Ned Lidvall, CEO of Project BarFly, parent company of Grand Rapids Brewing Company. “Let’s raise a final toast to the memories and friendships made. To our team and the city of Grand Rapids, thank you for being part of our journey,” he said.

BarFly also extended their thanks to their team, Grand Rapids Brewing Company mug club members and community members who spent time at the brewery over their 11 years, as well as the Grand Rapids Fire Department and first responders for their quick response on the day of the fire.

Grand Rapids Brewing Company says the lease for their space will be available in May, and they can’t wait to see the ongoing growth for Beer City, USA and the Heartside neighborhood.

BarFly also owns HopCat and Stella’s Lounge.