Eastown businesses struggle on Robinson Road amidst construction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Eastown Grand Rapids is known for its walkability, but on Robinson Road, the sidewalks are sketchy. Not many people are wandering through, because of construction.

The road may be closed, but the businesses along it are still open. They've noticed a lot less people stopping by.

“I think a lot of it is, when you’re thinking of places to go, it’s ‘oh I drive by that place,’” owner of Pursuit of Happiness Co. Wendy Wassink said.

“Slow. We anticipated it being a little bit slower, but it’s definitely hurt us a lot more than we were anticipating. Walking traffic is gone,” owner of boutique Modish Moth Alexan Borski said.

Boutique Modish Moth is moving to a new spot on Wealthy soon. They can't escape Robinson fast enough.

“Yes. We actually had it planned before the construction even started, but it’s only made it more exciting to get out of here,” Borski said.

Pursuit of Happiness Co., directly across the street from Modish Moth, isn't going anywhere.

“Being a small business owner has its challenges anyway. So let's just say this is an added bit of fun,” Wassink said.

Owner Wendy Wassink says she worries mostly for her staff, who rely on tips. She hopes they make it through the construction season, which is expected to last until at least November.

“Our numbers are less than half of what they are normally when we’re not under construction,” Wassink said.

FOX 17 asked Business Retention Specialist Richard App if anything can be done. App works with the City of Grand Rapids, The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce, and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.

“Unfortunately there’s not a lot that can be done, other than really continue to tell people really to continue to support these businesses. Which is why we’re grateful that you’re out here, advocating for these businesses as well,” Richard App said.

Modish Moth owners say if they weren't moving, their business would likely be history. Pursuit of Happiness Co. remains hopeful they'll get through this, and appreciate people stopping by to buy gift cards.

