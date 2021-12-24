Donations pouring in for Grand Rapids family after losing home to fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — They're calling it a Christmas miracle.

Two nights ago, a Grand Rapids family of six lost everything they owned in a house fire. Now, they can celebrate the holiday after all and start their road to recovery a little sooner.

It's all thanks to the help of West Michigan, rallying around a family when they needed it most.

Savannah Davison, 29, is still numb from what happened.

“Sleep is not a thing anymore," she told FOX 17 Friday. "I can’t sleep. I close my eyes all I hear is my kids screaming and just relive the whole thing all over again every night.”

Her Grand Rapids home went up in flames on Wednesday. Savannah, her boyfriends, and their four young children ages five to 12 all made it out alive.

“It was a 3-minute difference between having my kids and losing my kids," Davison said. "My kids are my world, I just couldn’t face reality without them.”

Everything they owned, though, was gone.

Davison said most items are insured, but some are irreplaceable, like a bracelet from her cousin who died last July.

“On the inside of it, it said ‘I’m still here.’ That’s in there. My grandpa’s ashes are in there," she said.

The family was left with only the clothes on their backs, with Christmas celebrations up in the air.

Or so they thought.

In just two days, more than 40 people have dropped off dozens of gifts to her mom's house in Comstock Park. The living room and her car have been covered with toys and clothes.

“During the year you start to lose faith in humanity," Davison said. "All the bad things going on in the world. You start giving up slowly. Then, when you’re in a situation like this, you really just see there are some amazing people.”

The West Michigan community — creating light in complete darkness, coming together to help a family.

Strangers becoming saviors.

“We may have lost everything, but my kids will see how amazing everybody is," Davison said. "They don’t have to worry about anything because everyone made sure that they were ok.”

Her mom's house was already covered with Christmas decorations. Now it's also filled with selfless donations, which helps keep the holiday spirit alive when all else is gone.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart because you made everything work," Davison said when asked if she had a message for West Michigan.

There's been a GoFundMe set up on the family's behalf. If you'd like to donate, just click here.

