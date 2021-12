GRAND RAPIDS, Mich- — Crews were called to help put out a residential fire Wednesday night.

The fire broke out at a home in the 300 block of Spencer St NE.

Not much information was immediately available, but crews on scene have told FOX 17 everyone has gotten out of the home.

Officials also say due to the deteriorating condition of the building, crews were ordered to evacuate and fight the fire from the outside.

The cause of the fire has not been released.