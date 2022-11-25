Docs: Woman pleads guilty to bringing child porn to Kent County Jail

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The woman accused of bringing child pornography to the Kent County Jail has pleaded guilty.

The 43-year-old woman, whose name FOX 17 is choosing to withhold, was charged earlier this year for reportedly bringing explicit material of a 15-year-old girl to her incarcerated ex-boyfriend.

Court documents say the woman pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of sexually abusive material involving a minor.

She is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.

