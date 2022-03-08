Additional charges filed against woman accused of bringing child porn to ex-boyfriend in jail

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The woman accused of bringing sexually explicit photos of children into the Kent County jail so her ex-boyfriend could view them is now facing additional charges.

The 43-year-old woman, who FOX 17 is choosing not to name, is now facing two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of encouraging a child to produce child sexually abusive material.

The woman is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl multiple times at a hotel with her ex-boyfriend Matthew Thomas Cook.

Cook has been charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of producing child sexually abusive material with a prior offense.

Cook has been serving time in the Kent County Jail since May 2021 for charges related to possession of child pornography. The alleged sexually abusive contact happened before Cook was locked up.

Court documents alleged that the woman would "drive her [the 15-year-old victim] to hotels to meet Matthew Cook to have sex with him." They describe the pair tying the young girl by her wrists to a bed and sexually assaulting her for long periods of time.

Documents also allege the woman brought sexually explicit photos of that same 15-year-old girl into the Kent County Jail facility to show Cook during a video visit on-site.

Investigators started looking into Cook and his ex-girlfriend’s activities in the jail in January after a message Cook tried to send from his jail-issued tablet was flagged by a safety protocol system.

The tablets, manufactured specifically for inmates, only have limited functionality. While they can’t surf the internet, they are able to send text messages to loved ones on the outside.

All of the messages are heavily monitored and quarantined for later review, if they contain certain words or phrases.

Investigators say one of Cook’s messages was flagged after he used the word “dead.”

In some of the messages, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Department, Cook asked the woman to kill the 15-year-old girl believed to have been sexually assaulted by the pair.

According to court documents, the woman confessed at that time to participating in the sexual assaults with Cook before he was sent to jail.

