DOCS: Man admits to leaving out gun that 3-year-old shot self with

FOX 17
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Court documents obtained by FOX 17 show the man charged for allegedly failing to properly store his firearm admitted he left the gun within his toddler’s reach.

This comes after a 3-year-old accidentally shot themself in Grand Rapids on Jan. 18. It happened on Sinclair Avenue.

Darius Guy allegedly walked out of his apartment after setting his pistol on the entertainment center, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Police tell us the gun had a bullet loaded inside the chamber when the child grabbed it and pulled the trigger. The bullet pierced his hand, exited his wrist and hit his upper arm.

Grand Rapids

GRPD: 3-year-old hurt in accidental shooting

Josh Berry

We’re told the child needed emergency surgery but the long-term impacts to their hand and arm are currently unknown.

Guy may spend up to 10 years behind bars and a fine of $7,500 fine if found guilty. His next court appearance is scheduled for next week.

