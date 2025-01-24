Safe storage violation filed after 3-year-old accidentally shoots self in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A charge has been filed less than a week after a 3-year-old child accidentally shot themself in Grand Rapids.

The shooting happened Saturday, Jan. 18 in the 700 block of Sinclair Avenue, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

The child was hospitalized for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Kent County prosecutors say a man faces a charge of violating Michigan’s safe-storage law, which may result in up to 10 years behind bars and/or a $7,500 fine.

The suspect’s arraignment has not yet been scheduled.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube