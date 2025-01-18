Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

GRPD: 3-year-old shot in accidental shooting

Officers investigating safe storage of weapon in weekend shooting
GRPD cruiser 03312024
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
GRPD cruiser 03312024
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A three-year-old was injured Saturday in an accidental shooting, according to Grand Rapids Police.

It happened around 12:00 p.m. in the 700 block of Sinclair Avenue.

A release sent later in the afternoon says preliminary investigation indicates this was an accidentally self-inflicted injury.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
 
GRPD says the owner of the firearm is cooperating with investigators who are looking into whether the weapon was stored in accordance with Michigan's safe storage laws.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
960x720_OnePride_OneStation.png

Sports

FOX 17 is the home for the Lions