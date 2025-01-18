GRPD: 3-year-old shot in accidental shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A three-year-old was injured Saturday in an accidental shooting, according to Grand Rapids Police.

It happened around 12:00 p.m. in the 700 block of Sinclair Avenue.



A release sent later in the afternoon says preliminary investigation indicates this was an accidentally self-inflicted injury.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.



GRPD says the owner of the firearm is cooperating with investigators who are looking into whether the weapon was stored in accordance with Michigan's safe storage laws.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer.

