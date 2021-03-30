SpartanNash to host two COVID-19 vaccine clinics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SpartanNash is hosting two vaccine clinics 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 2 and Tuesday, April 6. Appointments for the vaccination clinics are available three days prior to each respective clinic.

Appointments can be scheduled here.

“Receiving a COVID-19 vaccination is the best way to help stop this virus and pandemic,” EVP and Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer Lori Raya said. “Getting vaccinated adds one more layer of protection for you, your coworkers, your family and your loved ones. SpartanNash and our family of retail pharmacies are here for our local communities, and we are committed to providing them with a safe, clean environment to receive this important vaccine.

“Our pharmacists have and will continue to play an important role in the fight against the coronavirus, and we look forward to administering more than 2,200 total vaccines in the next week and beyond.”

Appointments, along with a complete health screening, are required prior to receiving the vaccination. The vaccine will be free to patients.

SpartnanNash reports that in addition to the clinics on April 2 and April 6 vaccines are also available at Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Martin’s Super Markets and Forest Hills Foods.

More information is available at the SpartanNash website.

