GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Demolition has begun on the former concert venue The Orbit Room.

The venue closed in 2018 and has sat dormant ever since.

Over the years, The Orbit Room hosted performances by many big names over the years. Due to its capacity, it was once considered the premier venue for West Michigan.

There is no word yet on when the demolition is expected to be finished, or what’s next for the property.

