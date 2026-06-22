Court documents detail alleged road rage shooting, assault in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A violent road rage incident along East Beltline near 28th Street earlier this month included a window being smashed out by hand and at least six shots fired at a driver. Investigators say most of it was caught on camera.

The situation happened just after 5:00 p.m. on June 17. On Monday, FOX 17 obtained court records from the case detailing more information about the incident.

Nicholas Hofstra, 38, was driving aggressively and cutting off other drivers on the road, according to the records. While stopped at a traffic light, another man got out of his car, approached Hofstra's car, and — in seconds — punched and shattered the Hofstra's window.

The man got back into his car and proceeded to drive away, said investigators. That's when Hofstra allegedly got out of his car with a handgun and fired multiple rounds at them. Officers later counted six bullet impacts, including hits to the engine compartment and the windshield near the steering wheel. The gunfire was captured on nearby business surveillance cameras, and shell casings were recovered from the road.

Kent County Sheriff's Office A mugshot of Nicholas Hofstra

After the shooting, Hofstra followed the man, parked behind him, and got out of his car again, per court records. Hofstra became the aggressor in a violent assault, punching the victim multiple times, knocking them unconscious, and continuing to hit him while he was on the ground, police told the court. One witness told investigators she yelled at Hofstra to stop the beating.

Hofstra then drove to a nearby business and called police. In statements, he claimed he had retrieved his gun from the trunk — but police said video evidence shows it was already inside the vehicle, violating Michigan law.

The victim suffered an injury to his chin and was taken to the hospital. Hofstra was arrested and booked into the Kent County Jail.

Grand Rapids Suspect faces multiple charges in road rage shooting near Beltline & 28th Street Zac Harmon

Hofstra faces several charges, including assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to cause great bodily harm less than murder, illegal carrying of a concealed weapon, and use of a firearm during a felony. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

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