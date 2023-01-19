Court documents: before Alto Avenue stand-off, man shot victim in front of police

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man is facing serious charges after allegedly shooting a man in the southeast side of the city this weekend.

Court documents reveal he fired at his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend— and that he did it right in front of police.

James Lawrence Lewis is facing charges of first-degree home invasion, assault with murderous intent, and two fire arm violations.

Police say the shooting, which unfolded near a house on Alto Avenue, started as a domestic dispute.

On Sunday night, just before 10 p.m., two Grand Rapids police officers swept down Alto Avenue after hearing reports of 10 gunshots in the area.

The officers noticed a woman crying as she walked to a car parked outside a house on Alto. They stopped and spoke to her, and she told them Lewis, her ex-boyfriend, was fighting with her current boyfriend.

According to court documents, when asked if weapons were involved, the woman said "might be." When asked if shots were fired, she said, "Not yet."

The woman told officers that Lewis, who did not live at the house, just showed up, wanting to talk to her outside. She said she retreated inside to get her boyfriend, who was sleeping upstairs, and suddenly Lewis was inside the house and on the staircase.

Officers escorted the woman to a safe spot in the neighborhood and returned to the house for more information.

Per court documents, officer were on-scene when the woman's boyfriend stepped out of the house and onto the porch. Seconds later, Lewis appeared at the doorway with an arm raised towards the man's back.

In the documents, the officer says he "simultaneously observed muzzle flash from a firearm and heard the sound of approximately four gunshots" before he heard the victim scream "I'm hit."

Officers raced towards the victim, who was bleeding in the chest, as Lewis retreated back inside the house.

The injured man was rushed to the hospital by police, who say he was in critical condition.

Meanwhile, on Alto Avenue, police established a perimeter and blocked off roads, as they launched into negotiations with Lewis.

According to court documents, Lewis was taken into custody around 11:40 p.m., after dropping his gun out the window, exiting the building, and surrendering.

“We have seen too many domestic situations take a tragic turn,” says Chief Eric Winstrom. “If you are concerned about a current or former partner potentially becoming violent, please, call 211 or the national domestic violence hotline (800-799-7233) to get connected with resources and intervention before a situation becomes life-threatening.”

