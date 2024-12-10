Court Docs: Local Shriners chapter embezzled out of $1.4 million by treasurer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man accused of embezzling more than a million dollars from a local chapter of the Shriners had been serving as its treasurer.

Richard Williams faces six counts of embezzlement. Now court records are shedding new light on the allegations.

One of the chapter's members reported the allegations to police on October 20, 2024. Detectives told the court they found evidence showing Williams wrote checks to himself and wired money to his LLC.

All told, at least $1.395 million dollars went missing from the Shriners Children Trust fund, an account Williams managed as treasurer.

Detectives say the embezzlement started in 2019 when two separate wire transfers of $500,000 went to Williams' personal business LLC.

In 2022, a check from the Childrens Trust totalling $45,000 was written to Williams. A week later, Williams purchased vacant land behind his home for $40,000, according to investigators.

At some point two donations were made from the Childrens Trust to separate college fraternities. The donations, which were made in Williams' name, totaled $25,000 and $250,000, respectively.

The final known transfers came in 2024, with $75,000 wired to his LLC.

The Shiners chapter turned over copies of the wire transfers and checks. A search warrant of Williams' personal bank account revealed at least one deposit of the Shriners money totaling $45,000.

According to detectives, Williams did not speak with investigators when confronted with the allegations.

Williams is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

