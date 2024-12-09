Man accused of embezzling more than a quarter million dollars from local Shriners chapter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man is accused of stealing more than a quarter million dollars from a local organization dedicated to helping children facing serious medical challenges.

Richard Williams faces six counts of embezzlement; three of the charges are for totals greater than $100,000; the remaining three are for amounts between $50,000 and $100,000. Williams allegedly stole the money from the local chapter of Shriners International.

The separate charges cover six times funds from the Saladin Shriners went missing, starting in 2019 through this past July.

If convicted Williams could spend up to 105 years in prison, should his sentences be served consecutively. If allowed to carry out his sentences all at the same time, his maximum time in prison would be 20 years.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube