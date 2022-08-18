Court Docs: Inmate details sexual abuse behind bars

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In court filings, an alleged victim of sexual abuse inside the Kent County Jail detailed what he says he experienced at the hands of Theresa Simmons, a mental health employee contracted to work there.

The victim is requesting in the filings $250,000 in damages to pursue mental health treatment they say they need.

Simmons was not an employee of the sheriff's office. She worked for Family Outreach Center to help inmates struggling with mental health. Simmons has since been terminated.

The victim detailed that they previously had been admitted to Pine Rest, suffered from schizophrenia, and first met Simmons when he was in solitary confinement.

The abuse, according to the victim written in their own neat handwriting, started a few months after meeting Simmons.

The alleged victim says Simmons told him she would bail him out of jail in exchange for sexual favors; however, they remain in the Kent County Sheriff's Office's custody.

The victim says in the lawsuit that Simmons wrote him letters saying she loved him and wanted to see his genitals. The victim says at first he, "thought she was trying to set him up or get him in trouble," because he, "didn't understand why she was doing that," when Simmons would make sexual motions toward him.

He says Simmons slid him a note saying, "she'd give him weed or coke," if he exposed himself or pleasured himself in front of her.

Additionally, the alleged victim claims that Simmons would instruct him to rub her private parts.

In the court documents, the alleged victim says he is "extremely depressed" and claims that the acts of abuse are "all on camera."

Many times in the documents the alleged victim says they sent "kites" or letters regarding the abuse, but each one went unnoticed.

The alleged victim says ultimately, he complied with Simmons' advances, even though the voices in his head told him not to.

Simmons is accused of calling the inmate her "personal sex slave," according to the documents. The alleged victim also described Simmons' private areas in detail in the documents.

Simmons, who was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct Wednesday, was released on bond.

READ MORE: Former mental health facility employee accused of sexually assaulting Kent Co. inmate