Former mental health facility employee accused of sexually assaulting Kent Co. inmate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man in the Kent County Jail now is listed as the victim of a crime after investigators say a woman working in the jail used her position to get sexual favors.

FOX 17 was the only camera in court Wednesday when Theresa Simmons was arraigned on second-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

Simmons worked as a mental health provider inside the Kent County Jail. She was never a county employee, but was part of a contracted service to help the men and women being held in the jail.

Instead, police say she used her authority to create a new victim.

The judge said Wednesday that Simmons engaged in sexual contact with the alleged victim on January 7 at the Kent County Jail.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office gave FOX 17 the following statement:

“We became aware of an allegation against Theresa Simmons who worked for the Family Outreach Center providing behavior health services in the jail. Upon receiving the complaint her access to KCSO facilities was immediately removed. The KCSO conducted a criminal investigation and forwarded the case to the prosecutor’s office. The prosecutor’s office has since authorized charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct 2nd – County Inmate. She was not a Kent County Sheriff’s Office employee.”

Simmons is accused of assaulting a man being held in the jail by using her position of authority to coerce the victim into sexual contact.

Family Outreach Center has been providing mental health services to those in the Grand Rapids community who cannot afford it for more than 40 years. Simmons has since been let go.

The CEO of the center released the following statement to FOX 17:

“Family Outreach Center is committed to the provision of quality services and ethical behavior on the part of its employees. All employees are expected to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects professionalism and uphold the code of ethics adopted by her or his professional licensing organization and Family Outreach Center, Inc. When ethical standards have been breached, Family Outreach Center, Inc. is committed to adhering to the legal and professional processes required to rectify the situation and prevent reoccurring issues to this type.”

Simmons’ lawyer told the judge Wednesday that Simmons is a mother of four, has been married for 25 years and that she should have been given a PR bond given she has no criminal history.

Ultimately, the judge gave Simmons a $15,000 bond with ten percent down.

