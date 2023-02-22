Consumers Energy provides power restoration updates amid ice storm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 is staying in contact with Consumers Energy amid Wednesday’s winter storm hitting West Michigan.

Consumers Energy spokesperson Josh Paciorek told FOX 17 the utility company prepared for Wednesday evening well in advance.

“This was the part of the day that we’d been preparing for all week. It’s been all hands on deck getting ready for this storm,” Paciorek added. “Between the ice [Wednesday] evening then the potential for wind gusts [Thursday], we’re going to be keeping a close eye on this weather as our crews sort of ready and waiting to go to start restoration efforts if folks are losing power.”

Additionally, Consumers pre-staged crews in areas across the state where we expect to be hit the hardest.

This includes places like Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo

Ice and wind are the two big things Consumers crews look for when it comes to power outages during a winter storm.

“One of the challenges with ice is…it creates these click roadways, these icy roadways and so our crews have to be more careful, they have to drive a little bit slower when they are going out to work on restoration efforts,” Paciorek explained.

If you see a downed wire, first call 911 then call Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

To view the Consumers Energy outage map, report an outage or check your outage status, click here.

