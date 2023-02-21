Consumers Energy prepares for messy winter storm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan is preparing for a strong weather system that’s expected to hit Wednesday.

This storm potentially could bring a mix of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain, which could lead to dangerous driving conditions and widespread power outages.

“Consumers Energy, over the past several days, has been watching the forecast and watching this potential hazardous winter weather event develop,” Josh Paciorek, spokesperson for Consumers Energy, told FOX 17 Tuesday. “We’ve been getting our crews and our teams ready…We’re going to prepare and do everything we can to make sure that we’re ready in case there are power outages [and] we’re able to respond as quick and as safe as possible.”

Consumers plans to have crews spread out around the state and working 16-hour shifts.

These crews will rotate throughout the storm to make sure Consumers has people working 24/7.

“It’s all hands on deck at Consumers Energy. We’ve been having meetings, our crews have been getting rucks ready, material stocked. Crews are being pre-staged in areas that we expect to be hit the hardest,” Paciorek added.

If you see crews working on the side of the road, make sure you slow down or stop so that you can go around them and give them plenty of space.

“Our top priority is to keep them in there and keep them safe, keep our customers safe and make sure everybody gets home safely,” Paciorek said.

It’s essential to be prepared in case you do lose power.

Consumers Energy suggests having an emergency kit ready with a flashlight, extra batteries, a battery-powered radio and a first-aid kit, including prescription medications for you, your family and your pets.

The potential of icing and strong winds means there could be downed wires in your area.

Remember to stay away!

“If you see a downed wire, you should assume that it is live. You should assume that it’s dangerous and could be deadly,” Paciorek added. “Stay 25 feet away from it. Keep your children, keep your pets away from it and stay away from anything it’s touching.”

If you do see a downed wire, call 911 first then call Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 so crews can come take care of it safely.

To view the Consumers Energy outage map, report an outage or check your outage status, click here.

