Consumers Energy giving out free Frosty Boy ice cream to residents impacted by storms

Posted at 2:48 PM, Aug 12, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumers Energy is giving out free ice cream cones at Frosty Boy of Cascade to thank residents for their patience during this week’s power outages.

It’ll be from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.

More than 350,000 Michigan homes and businesses have lost power over two days of severe weather across the state, Consumers Energy said.

Restoration work will likely continue into the weekend.

Consumers Energy says the storms rank among the 10 largest in the company’s history based on total customer outages.

