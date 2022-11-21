Construction approved for 10-story building in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The construction of a new 10-story building in downtown Grand Rapids has received unanimous approval from the Grand Rapids City Planning Commission.

The building will be located near the corner of Division Avenue and Wealthy Street.

Dubbed “The McConnell,” the building would feature about 337,000 square feet including 432 apartment units (most of them studios) and 58,000 square feet of space for restaurants.

READ MORE: New plans show development of a 10-story building in Grand Rapids

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube