New plans show development of a 10-story building in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new building could soon grace Grand Rapids’ skyline. Plans have been submitted to build a ten-story building downtown.

Developers are labeling it "The McConnell."

Early designs show that the building is around 337,000 square feet.

It’s expected to have 432 apartments, mostly studios. In total, the developers plan to have 318 studio, 86 one-bedroom, and 17 two-bedroom apartments.

This project would take shape near the corner of Division Avenue, south of Wealthy Street.

Developers plan to use 58,000 square feet for retail and restaurant space. This is the first step of many toward this development.

The Southtown Corridor Improvement Authority plans to discuss the development further on Wednesday.

