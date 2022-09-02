Company eyes Grand Rapids neighborhood for new condo complex

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A company is eyeing Grand Rapids’ Alger Heights neighborhood for a new condo complex.

ICCF Community Homes hopes to build 27 condominiums in the business corridor.

The developer’s vision is to redevelop and expand the former Seymour Christian School.

According to initial plans, they want to have 14 units that are priced affordably and sold to low-income households.

They would sell the remaining units at “fair market value.”

The layouts likely would be about 1,400 square feet and residents could choose from 2- or 3-bedrooms with two full baths.

Early renderings also show that there will be a community space and shared courtyard.

The application will head to the planning commission soon.

