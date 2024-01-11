City of Grand Rapids urges 'Odd-Even' parking ahead of expected winter storm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 talked with the experts on Thursday about the parking situation in the city of Grand Rapids, specifically, those marked "Odd-Even."

Friday is January 12, meaning drivers need to park on the even side of the road Thursday night to follow the city's "plan ahead before bed" slogan.

The Odd-Even parking schedule helps the Department of Public Works clear the roads of snow and ice in the safest and most efficient way.

"Odd-Even parking— big deal for us," Public Works Director for the city of Grand Rapids John Gorney said.

Plow trucks won't be able to get through to do their job if people park on the wrong side of the street.

Rob Perkins has been plowing his home turf on the city's west side for more than two decades. He says weather like what's expected Friday is what the job's all about. He says he hopes to retire somewhere warm after experiencing some rough winter storms for so many years, but, as for Thursday night, he plans to go to bed early.

"I look forward to them. Cold weather, I don't because it makes it hard for us because the salt doesn't work. But snow? 22 years, not much I haven't seen," Perkins said.

