GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is requesting charges of racial discrimination against the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) to be dismissed.

City officials say a judge will determine whether or not to grant that request on Aug. 31.

The Michigan Department of Civil Rights filed those charges nearly a month ago, saying they are investigating 28 complaints of discrimination involving GRPD.

READ MORE: Dept. of Civil Rights announces discrimination charges against GRPD

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube