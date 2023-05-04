City of GR releases list of upcoming road projects, detours

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is alerting motorists to a number of road construction projects scheduled to begin in the near future.

Those projects are:

Fuller Avenue NE

Closed from Cedar Street to Maybelle Street May 8–12.

Use Ball, Bradford and Leonard for north- and southbound detours.

Plainfield Avenue NE

Construction between Marywood Drive and Ellsmere Street May 8–June 30.

Take northbound detour.

Take southbound detour July to August.

Use 3 Mile, Monroe and Knapp detours.

Plainfield Avenue NE (water main update and road resurfacing)

Closed north of Leonard Street May 9–31.

Use Leonard, Lafayette and Quimby detours.

Godfrey Avenue SW (Wyoming)

Closed south of intersection at Liberty Street May 8–22.

Use Chicago, Chavez and Hall detours.

Northbound US-131 (bridge inspections)

Lane restrictions May 5–7.

Anticipate possible northbound delays.

Wealthy and Pearl ramps closed.

Drivers are reminded to reduce speed when traveling through construction zones and to follow all road signs.

Visit the city’s website for a complete list of road projects.

