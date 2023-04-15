Watch Now
MDOT breaks down 2023 Grand Region projects, more than $100M invested

Michigan Department of Transportation
Posted at 6:27 PM, Apr 15, 2023
WXMI — April showers bring... Orange barrels! Pack your patience because it's officially construction season for the mitten state.

The Michigan Department of Transportation gave FOX 17 a look at its 2023 Grand Region projects that are coming up.

Here's a look at some of the major projects you can expect throughout West Michigan:

I-96 resurfacing from Cascade Rd. to M-11 (28th Street) and Burton Street Bridge work

  • May 2023- October 2023
  • $6.2 million

M-21 (Fulton Street) resurfacing from I-96 to Grand River Drive

  • June 2023- October 2023
  • $5 million

I-96 pavement repair from Whitneyville Avenue to the Kent/Ionia county line

  • July 2023- November 2023
  • $2.5 million

M-21 (Fulton Street) to I-96, Cascade Road

  • June 2023- August 2023
  • $4.9 million

WB I-196 from Market Avenue to M-11 (28th Street/Wilson Avenue), New interchange connection lane and bridge work at I-196 Business (Chicago Drive)

  • April 2023- May 2023
  • $6.7 million

I-196 reconstruction from Zeeland to Hudsonville

  • April 2023- November 2023
  • $66 million

I-196 Business Loop (Byron Road) reconstruction from 84th Avenue to I-196

  • April 2023- July 2023
  • $2 million

M-40 Hamilton

  • June 2023- August 2023
  • $2.9 million

Big Rapids road improvements

  • May 8, 2023- July 1, 2023
  • $4.3 million

Allegan County bridges over I-196

  • May 2023- September 2023
  • $8.3 million

Resurfacing SB US-31 from 32nd Street to Central Avenue in Holland

  • April 2023- June 2023
  • $3.9 million

WB US-31 Business Route (Seaway Drive) bridge replacement over Black Creek in Norton Shores

  • May 2023- November 2023
  • $10 million

You can check out the full details for each project, including traffic changes, below:

2023 Grand Region Projects by WXMI on Scribd

