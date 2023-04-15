MDOT breaks down 2023 Grand Region projects, more than $100M invested

WXMI — April showers bring... Orange barrels! Pack your patience because it's officially construction season for the mitten state.

The Michigan Department of Transportation gave FOX 17 a look at its 2023 Grand Region projects that are coming up.

Here's a look at some of the major projects you can expect throughout West Michigan:

I-96 resurfacing from Cascade Rd. to M-11 (28th Street) and Burton Street Bridge work



May 2023- October 2023

$6.2 million

M-21 (Fulton Street) resurfacing from I-96 to Grand River Drive



June 2023- October 2023

$5 million

I-96 pavement repair from Whitneyville Avenue to the Kent/Ionia county line



July 2023- November 2023

$2.5 million

M-21 (Fulton Street) to I-96, Cascade Road

June 2023- August 2023

$4.9 million

WB I-196 from Market Avenue to M-11 (28th Street/Wilson Avenue), New interchange connection lane and bridge work at I-196 Business (Chicago Drive)



April 2023- May 2023

$6.7 million

I-196 reconstruction from Zeeland to Hudsonville



April 2023- November 2023

$66 million

I-196 Business Loop (Byron Road) reconstruction from 84th Avenue to I-196



April 2023- July 2023

$2 million

M-40 Hamilton



June 2023- August 2023

$2.9 million

Big Rapids road improvements



May 8, 2023- July 1, 2023

$4.3 million

Allegan County bridges over I-196



May 2023- September 2023

$8.3 million

Resurfacing SB US-31 from 32nd Street to Central Avenue in Holland



April 2023- June 2023

$3.9 million

WB US-31 Business Route (Seaway Drive) bridge replacement over Black Creek in Norton Shores



May 2023- November 2023

$10 million

You can check out the full details for each project, including traffic changes, below:

2023 Grand Region Projects by WXMI on Scribd

