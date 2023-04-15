MDOT breaks down 2023 Grand Region projects, more than $100M invested

WXMI — April showers bring... Orange barrels! Pack your patience because it's officially construction season for the mitten state.
The Michigan Department of Transportation gave FOX 17 a look at its 2023 Grand Region projects that are coming up.
Here's a look at some of the major projects you can expect throughout West Michigan:
I-96 resurfacing from Cascade Rd. to M-11 (28th Street) and Burton Street Bridge work
- May 2023- October 2023
- $6.2 million
M-21 (Fulton Street) resurfacing from I-96 to Grand River Drive
- June 2023- October 2023
- $5 million
I-96 pavement repair from Whitneyville Avenue to the Kent/Ionia county line
- July 2023- November 2023
- $2.5 million
M-21 (Fulton Street) to I-96, Cascade Road
- June 2023- August 2023
- $4.9 million
WB I-196 from Market Avenue to M-11 (28th Street/Wilson Avenue), New interchange connection lane and bridge work at I-196 Business (Chicago Drive)
- April 2023- May 2023
- $6.7 million
I-196 reconstruction from Zeeland to Hudsonville
- April 2023- November 2023
- $66 million
I-196 Business Loop (Byron Road) reconstruction from 84th Avenue to I-196
- April 2023- July 2023
- $2 million
M-40 Hamilton
- June 2023- August 2023
- $2.9 million
Big Rapids road improvements
- May 8, 2023- July 1, 2023
- $4.3 million
Allegan County bridges over I-196
- May 2023- September 2023
- $8.3 million
Resurfacing SB US-31 from 32nd Street to Central Avenue in Holland
- April 2023- June 2023
- $3.9 million
WB US-31 Business Route (Seaway Drive) bridge replacement over Black Creek in Norton Shores
- May 2023- November 2023
- $10 million
You can check out the full details for each project, including traffic changes, below:
2023 Grand Region Projects by WXMI on Scribd