City leaders move to rename street after late Grand Rapids pastor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — City leaders are pushing to honor one Grand Rapids community leader, the late Bishop McMurray, in a very special way.

At a Tuesday meeting, Grand Rapids commissioners put forth the proposal to rename a portion of 33rd Street as Bishop Dennis McMurray Way.

McMurray's son and wife attended the meeting, and they encouraged commissioners to approve the change in honor of Bishop McMurray, who passed away in early November of 2022.

READ THE FULL STORY: Sons of Bishop McMurray remember his service to others

The late Bishop was the senior pastor at Renaissance Church of God in Christ for over 30 years. He also founded the church back in 1992.

In April, 2022, Renaissance Church of God in Christ was the site of a funeral for Patrick Lyoya, the man shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer that same month. As the senior pastor, Bishop McMurray presided over the service.

Also known for his service beyond the walls of Renaissance Church, Bishop McMurray was honored by Grand Rapids Community College as the 2022 GIANT Among Giants in October, only a month before he died at the age of 63.

“Bishop McMurray’s intellectual depth, unwavering love of family, pastoral service, and advocacy for justice exemplifies the core ethos of servant-leadership,” said Dr. B. Afeni McNeely Cobham, Grand Rapids Community College’s chief equity and inclusion officer. “His contributions to the Grand Rapids community are immeasurable."

READ: Grand Rapids pastor, community leader Bishop McMurray passes away

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube