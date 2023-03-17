City adds stop signs to dangerous Grand Rapids intersection

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Stop signs have been added to a dangerous Grand Rapids intersection following pleas from concerned neighbors.

The intersection, located in Creston Heights at Lafayette Avenue and Spencer Street, was the site of multiple crashes in recent memory.

One of those crashes was caught on camera when two vehicles collided outside a home in October 2022, totaling one mother’s vehicle.

More recently, a vehicle came close to hitting a residence on March 3.

In total, 19 crashes were reported in a two-block radius since January 2020.

City of Grand Rapids

The city of Grand Rapids says the signs were added this week to increase the intersection’s visibility.

We’re also told new parking restrictions were added.

