Grand Rapids mom captures rollover crash on security camera

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At the intersection of Spencer Street NE and Lafayette Avenue NE, a yellow hydrant is turned over, a street sign that snapped at its base is on the ground, and dozens of water bottles are scattered on the sidewalk.

WATCH:

All of this was due to a collision between two vehicles that happened on Wednesday. A local resident caught it all on her security camera.

FOX 17 reached out to her and she said that she was grateful her children weren’t outside playing at the time. She hopes something can be done to make the intersection safer, like putting up a stop sign.

This week, 2 vehicles collided at the intersection of Lafayette & Spencer. Below is what’s left behind.



A mom caught it all in video and says she’s grateful her kids weren’t outside playing. She’s also hoping something can be done to make the intersection safer. // @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/D1BmA0wG3F — Lauren Edwards (@LaurenEdwardsTV) October 13, 2022

FOX 17 spoke with Mobile GR about the incident. They said that in order to put up a stop sign, there are state and federal guidelines that have to be followed. They suggested that residents who seek to put up a stop sign should call 311 or send an email to the city requesting a traffic control device be put up. Then after that, an assessment can take place.

GRPD said there is no update on the accident.

***NOTE: This story is developing. FOX 17 will have more in our 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. shows.***