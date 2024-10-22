Children's Healing Center in Grand Rapids moves to new building

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Children’s Healing Center (CHC) in Grand Rapids has a new home!

The nonprofit opened its new location on East Beltline Monday in a building once owned by Calvin University.

CHC is the only nonprofit like it in the U.S. The organization provides a germ-free space for people aged 0–26 with weakened immune systems.

Thanks to $8.5 million in raised funds, the building was renovated to add more space that includes a half gym and a designated area for teens and young adults, along with a common area for parents and caregivers.

The increased demand for CHC’s services prompted the move. They also have a new location in Ypsilanti Township to alleviate families on the east side of the state who made frequent trips to West Michigan.

