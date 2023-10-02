Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Mom charged in case of 2-year-old who found, shot gun in GR

Coit Avenue shooting in Grand Rapids
FOX 17
Coit Avenue shooting in Grand Rapids
Coit Avenue shooting in Grand Rapids
Posted at 5:19 PM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 17:26:20-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Charges have been authorized in connection to a 2-year-old who got a hold of a handgun and fired it inside a Grand Rapids apartment last month.

The shooting happened Sept. 12 near Coit Avenue and Sweet Street, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

Police say nobody was shot but the child received minor injuries from flying debris.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office says the child's mother, Jaulondra Cheyenne Goins, faces one count of third-degree child abuse. The felony caries up to five years in prison or two years’ probation if convicted.

Goins is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 10.

READ MORE: Small child finds, shoots gun inside Grand Rapids home

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book