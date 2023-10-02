Mom charged in case of 2-year-old who found, shot gun in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Charges have been authorized in connection to a 2-year-old who got a hold of a handgun and fired it inside a Grand Rapids apartment last month.

The shooting happened Sept. 12 near Coit Avenue and Sweet Street, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

Police say nobody was shot but the child received minor injuries from flying debris.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office says the child's mother, Jaulondra Cheyenne Goins, faces one count of third-degree child abuse. The felony caries up to five years in prison or two years’ probation if convicted.

Goins is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 10.

