GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No serious injuries were reported after a child fired a gun inside a Grand Rapids home Tuesday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Coit Avenue and Sweet Street.

We’re told a small child found the gun and fired it.

No one was shot but the child in question sustained minor injuries from a piece of debris that flew from where the bullet hit, according to GRPD.

