Charges filed in accidental death of teen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor, Chris Becker announced charges against George Jay Gross Jr. with involuntary manslaughter for his role in the death of Gabriel Hojnaki.

Hojnaki was killed in late May, 2022 when he and another 13 year-old were playing with a gun, and it accidentally shot Hojnaki in the chest.

Now owner of the gun is facing charges for leaving that weapon unlocked where the kids could reach it. He has not yet been arraigned.

The teen who was holding the gun when Hojnaki was killed was later charged in connection with the shooting. Their name has not been released.