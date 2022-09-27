Charges filed against suspect after shooting involving Grand Rapids police

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Charges have been filed against a man who was shot after pointing a gun at Grand Rapids police officers last month, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced.

The officer-involved shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on August 25, 2022, near the intersection of Forrester Street SE and Bonita.

Grand Rapids police say two officers were responding to a call of a person breaking into cars.

When officers arrived on the scene, GRPD says the suspect ran. Officers chased the man for a short time before they say he stopped and pointed a gun at officers.

According to GRPD, both officers fired at the suspect, hitting him multiple times. The suspect, now identified as Tristin Melchizadek Walker, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Grand Rapids police released video footage from the officer-involved shooting hours after it happened.

WATCH: ** WARNING: Explicit language **

GRPD releases video footage from officer-involved shooting

Becker announced on Tuesday that Walker is now facing the following charges:

1. Carrying a concealed weapon - a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison

2. Felon in possession of a firearm - a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison

3. Assault with a dangerous weapon – a felony punishable by up to 4 years in prison

4. Four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle to steal property less than $200 - a misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days in jail.

According to Becker, the officers involved in the shooting will not face charges.

“There will be no charges filed against the officers out of this incident. I cannot get into the factual details, given the decision to charge Mr. Walker out of what occurred that night. I cannot discuss the facts on why I am not charging, without discussing facts of the charges against Mr. Walker. I can simply say the one officer acted in self-defense, the other was defending his partner, the use of deadly force under the circumstances they faced that night was justified,” Becker stated.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube