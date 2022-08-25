GRPD: Suspect shot after pointing gun at officers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who officials say pointed a gun at police is expected to survive after being shot by officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Forrester Street SE.

Grand Rapids police say two officers were responding to a call of a person breaking into cars.

When officers arrived on scene, GRPD says the suspect ran and then pointed a gun at officers.

According to GRPD, both officers fired at the suspect, hitting him multiple times.

Police say the adult male is expected to survive his injuries.

Michigan State Police will now take over the investigation, which is standard policy in cases of officer-involved shootings.

No other details are known at this time, but GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom plans to provide an update at 9 a.m. FOX 17 will stream the update live on our website, app and Facebook page.

