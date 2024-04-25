Candlelight vigil held to remember, honor victims of violent crime

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A candlelight vigil took place Wednesday evening to remember and honor those who have lost their lives to violence.

The vigil, hosted by Silent Observer and the Kent County Prosecutor’s Victim Witness Unit, aimed to wrap the surviving family members in community healing, while bringing hope for a more peaceful future.

This event, which was open to the public, included remarks from Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young, Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom and Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.

“This time during Crime Victims’ Rights Week, when we get to be with community and those we serve, is always so powerful,” Kent County Prosecutor’s Office Victim Witness Coordinator Angelica Ferrer said. “We generally only see victims or surviving family members for court hearings, where the focus is on the defendant. This is a time we get to hold a space just for victims and how much they continue to be loved. I know it means a lot to the families we serve that their loved ones are remembered.”

FOX 17

“It’s a network of people that you can mourn with and, you know, some people [have] a great story to be able to tell that, you know, there is a good outcome…there is light at the end of the tunnel, so that helps,” Candance Walton, Cahari Walton’s mother, said.

Candance says her son Cahari was murdered in January of 2023 at just 16 years old.

READ MORE: Family pushes for justice one year after son found dead in EGR

“I’m happy to be here for the recognition, to just bring awareness to what happened to my son and to always make sure that his memory lives on,” Candance added. “And to just plea with anybody with any information, any videotapes, anything, to just reach out to Silent Observer to help our family get some closure.”

To submit a tip anonymously call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345. You can also submit tips anonymously online.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube