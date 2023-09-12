Broadway Grand Rapids partners with Gilda's Club during 'Funny Girl' run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Broadway Grand Rapids has partnered with Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids for its upcoming engagement of Funny Girl.

The Broadway revival is scheduled to run from Sept. 19–24.

We’re told Broadway Grand Rapids will attend the West Side Walk on Sept. 16 to support Gilda’s Club and its services. Participants at this year's Walk will have a chance to win two tickets to the Sept. 19 show.

Patrons of DeVos Performance Hall can learn more about Gilda’s Club in the lobby area during the show's run.

Funny Girl tells the story of a stouthearted Lower East Side girl who dreams of becoming a stage actress. Renditions of classic songs include “People,” “I’m the Greatest Star” and “Don’t Rain On My Parade.”

