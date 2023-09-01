Gilda's Club Grand Rapids hosting West Side Walk on Sept. 16

Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids is hosting the annual West Side Walk for Gilda’s to honor the thousands of lives impacted through Gilda's Club's free cancer and grief programming on Saturday, September 16.

Opening ceremonies will begin at 11 a.m. in Gilda's Clubhouse on Bridge Street. Then there will be a 1.5-mile walk followed by a post-walk after the party.

The event is free to attend, but those who register for the walk are encouraged to raise money for Gilda's Club. The money raised will be used to fund Gilda's Club's free cancer and grief emotional health programs for those impacted by cancer.

Walkers are invited to set up a personalized individual or team fundraising website by calling 616-453- 8300 or registering online: gildasclubgr.org/walk.