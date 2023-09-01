Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids hosting West Side Walk on Sept. 16

Posted at 11:31 AM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 11:31:50-04

Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids is hosting the annual West Side Walk for Gilda’s to honor the thousands of lives impacted through Gilda's Club's free cancer and grief programming on Saturday, September 16.

Opening ceremonies will begin at 11 a.m. in Gilda's Clubhouse on Bridge Street. Then there will be a 1.5-mile walk followed by a post-walk after the party.

The event is free to attend, but those who register for the walk are encouraged to raise money for Gilda's Club. The money raised will be used to fund Gilda's Club's free cancer and grief emotional health programs for those impacted by cancer.

Walkers are invited to set up a personalized individual or team fundraising website by calling 616-453- 8300 or registering online: gildasclubgr.org/walk.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book